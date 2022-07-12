Have you seen 'Oscar'? Pet owner desperate to find dog stolen from Orlando home

article

A dog that is reportedly worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a burglary in the Lake Nona neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to the home on Mustard Leaf Drive off Leland Drive overnight on the Fourth of July, where someone had stolen Cesar Chavira's 1 ½-year-old Australian Sheppard named Oscar.

Chavira told FOX 35 News that the thief entered his home after breaking a window, took Oscar and left the less valuable dog in the home untouched.

Chavira often brings Oscar to public parks and believes someone spotted them and may have followed them home.

Orlando police said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help reunite Oscar with his owner, you're asked to call OPD's non-emergency line at 321-235-5300 or the anonymous tip line Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS (8477)