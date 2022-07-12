Deputies: 6-month-old baby drowned at Cocoa home, autopsy findings reveal

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the cause of death of a 6-month-old infant, who died shortly after being found unresponsive at a home in Cocoa Saturday night, was drowning, according to autopsy findings.

Deputies responded to the home on Yarber Avenue after the mother called 911 and reported her baby was not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, deputies learned the baby had been left unattended in a bathtub, BCSO said Tuesday in a statement. Investigators are continuing interviews to determine the exact circumstances that led to the child's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO's Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413, or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.