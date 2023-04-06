Atlanta has the busiest airport in the world

article

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has once again been named the busiest airport in the world, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World, which published a report Wednesday on the busiest airports worldwide for 2022.

Nearly 94 million passengers passed through Hartsfield–Jackson in 2022, an increase of 23.8% over 2021.

"I am proud to announce that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has once again been named the busiest airport in the world," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our airport staff, who consistently provide excellent service to our passengers, and to Atlanta’s status as a global economic powerhouse. We will continue to strive for excellence and maintain our position as a global leader in aviation."

Airport General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari believes their success comes from many areas, including a high level of customer serve and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to once again receive the honor of being named the world's busiest airport," said Airport General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari. "Our success is a direct result of our commitment to providing exceptional customer service, investing in state-of-the-art technology, and collaborating with our partners to create a seamless travel experience. As we look toward the future, we remain dedicated to upholding our high standards and providing the best possible experience for our passengers."

Following closely behind were Dallas Fort Worth Airport with 73.4 million passengers, up 17.5% from 2021, and Denver Airport with 69.3 million passengers, a 17.8% increase over the prior year, according to the data.

Chicago O'Hare Airport came in fourth with 68.3 million passengers, up nearly 27% from 2021.

Dubai Airport rounded out the top five followed by Los Angeles International Airport at number six.

Here are the 10 busiest airports in the world, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World: