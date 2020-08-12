Harry Potter-themed coaster at Universal Orlando Resort closes after backstage fire

article

Universal Orlando Resort said that on Tuesday, there was a small fire in the behind-scenes equipment cabinet at Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

They said that the attraction, located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure,' closed as a result of the fire.

The Orlando Fire Department reportedly was able to quickly take care of the problem with a fire extinguisher though.

Universal Orlando confirmed that they are working to reopen the ride as soon as possible.

