Happy Twosday: Orlando Health welcomes 2-22-22 baby Evelyn

Couples around the world celebrated births with special attention paid to the palindrome date of Feb. 22, or 2/22/22.

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies announced a special "Twosday" birthday for the date that reads the same forwards and backwards.

Among the babies delivered at the hospital, Miranda Gonzalez and Jeremiah Colon welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Evelyn. Orlando Health Winnie Palmer is one of the largest birthing centers in the country and delivers an average of 40 babies per day.

This rare calendrical event is also special because all the numbers on the date are 2 and it falls on the day of the week that actually sounds like the number.

The last time an event like this occurred was in 1622 and the next time this will happen will be in 2422.

Aziz S. Inan, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland, calculated that in the month-day-year format, palindrome days tend to occur only in the first few centuries of each millennium (1000 years).

Over a decade ago, the world got to celebrate two "Onesdays" with the dates 11.1.11 and 11.11.11.

