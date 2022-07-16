Hail, lightning possible during storms in Central Florida on Saturday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

After a quieter day Friday, scattered showers and storms return this weekend. Cloud to ground lightning, blinding downpours, small hail, and gusty winds could accompany the strongest storms.

Rain chances will start on the coast and then push inland into the afternoon Saturday.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It could be dodgy this weekend at the parks with likely storm chances both days. While highs won't be as warm as they've been due to more clouds, it will still be plenty humid with highs near 90.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

An onshore flow will keep rain chances active through this weekend. For Saturday, rain chances will be the highest early in the day with storms moving inland this afternoon. On Sunday, better storm chances are expected in the afternoon.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Surf climbs into the 2-3' range with a boost in the current Southeast swell this weekend. There remains a moderate risk of rip currents at all Atlantic beaches, stay safe! Boaters heading out into the Atlantic should use caution with storms in play and seas bumping up into the 4' range in the offshore waters.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain chances hold steady into early next week. More typical storm chances look likely to return Tuesday onward next week with highs back into the low to mid 90s.

The tropics remain quiet with storm formation not expected for at least the next 5 days.