Gym treadmill catches fire at Maitland apartment complex, residents evacuated: officials
MAITLAND, Fla. - Residents from The Adeline Apartments in Maitland were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gym treadmill caught on fire, officials say.
What we know:
Officials with the Maitland Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning in Maitland.
The fire broke out before 6 a.m. at The Adeline Apartments, which are located at 304 Lake Ave., Maitland.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found that a gym treadmill had started the fire.
Residents were evacuated after the fire caused the three-story complex to fill with smoke.
(Credit: Maitland Fire Rescue Department)
The MFRD was joined by the Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department (WPFRD) and the Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) to secure the area of the fire. The officials used fans to ventilate the building and to remove smoke.
No one was injured during the incident, and no residents were displaced.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Maitland Fire Rescue Department (MFRD).