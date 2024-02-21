Gunna announces Orlando and Miami stop for 'The Bittersweet Tour': Here's when tickets go on sale

Famed Atlanta rapper Gunna is making a stop in Orlando for his upcoming international tour.

This will be Gunna's first time performing at the Orlando Kia Center and his 15th stop on his tour before heading back home to Atlanta to perform at the State Farm Arena.

Gunna's debut performance at the Kia Center will be on June 9 with tickets going on sale on Friday.

The Atlanta native recently dropped a new track – Bittersweet – which makes it his first release since his fourth studio album "A Gift & a Curse" back in June 2023.

Gunna is currently signed to YSL Records and 300 Entertainment.

YSL Records was founded in 2016 by Atlanta rapper Young Thug who is currently on trial for racketeering and gang conspiracy.

Gunna was also on trial for the RICO case, pleaded guilty, and served just one year of his five-year prison sentence.

Female artist Flo Milli who debuted on the Hot 100 Chart last year with her track "Never Lose Me" will be joining Gunna on tour.

The duo will also be performing in Miami at the Kaseya Center on June 6.

The International stops for the tour include The Netherlands and London on July 9 and 12.

Tickets for the tour are available for pre-sale on Wednesday.