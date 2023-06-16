Florida man takes multiple law enforcement agencies on high-speed chase after bar shooting: Deputies

A bar shooting suspect in Volusia County was arrested after taking multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through I-95.

Nicco Villagomez, 34, is facing charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license plus multiple outstanding arrest warrants from a previous incident, deputies said.

After fleeing the scene of the shooting, police were able to get a description of the vehicle quickly, so law enforcement was able to start the search for Villagomez.

Not too long after, officers said they were able to find the truck driving recklessly on I-95. Villagomez continued to flee after officers tried to make a traffic stop which led to a high-speed chase, lasting for about seven minutes.

Daytona Beach police officers were able to set up a "Stinger spike strip system", that was used to deflate the truck's tires. The vehicle was quickly immobilized causing VIllagomez to pull over to the side.

Nicco Villagomez was arrested after evading police in relation to a bar shooting, police said. (Courtesy of the Port Orange Police Department)

During the time of his arrest, you can hear one officer say "Guess what? He’s about to get one set of cuffs," in body cam footage.

Daytona Beach Shores officers and Volusia County deputies were able to make the stop and take both Villagomez and his passenger into custody.

Villagomez was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond. The shooting incident is still an ongoing investigation by the South Daytona Police Department.