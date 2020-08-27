Guardian confronts intruder at Central Florida school, district official says

article

A guardian at a Central Florida school confronted an intruder on Thursday, the district said.

A spokesperson for the Lake County school district confirmed to FOX 35 that a school guardian at Leesburg High School confronted a person he saw jump the fence and come onto campus on Thursday morning.

MORE NEWS: Orlando man accused of hitting Disney security guard over face mask

They said that law enforcement was immediately called and the person was arrested.

No one was reportedly hurt and everyone is safe.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.