Groveland officer resigns after allegations of inappropriate communication with juvenile

A Groveland police officer has resigned following allegations of inappropriate communications with a juvenile.

Officials say the chief immediately launched an investigation and once he notified the officer, that officer resigned.

"These allegations are not indicative of our agency as a whole and are not reflective of the character, expectations, professionalism and integrity placed on the men and women of the Groveland Police Department," the department said in a statement. "It is our intention that the immediate actions taken support our desire to remain transparent while holding ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism."

Groveland police are in touch with the Lake County Sheriff's Office to determine if any criminal charges are appropriate.