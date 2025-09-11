Expand / Collapse search

Ground stop issued at Orlando airport after radar issue, FAA says

Published  September 11, 2025 1:16pm EDT
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
The Brief

    • A ground stop was issued Thursday afternoon at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).
    • Officials say the ground stop was due to a radar issue.
    • The ground stop lifted around 2 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A ground stop was issued at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Thursday afternoon due to a radar issue, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) says. 

What we know:

The ground stop for MCO was issued around 12:28 p.m. and lasted till about 2 p.m. on Thursday. 

The FAA says the ground stop was due to radar issues at the Central Florida Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON). 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared specifics when it comes to the radar issues. It's unclear how many passengers were affected by the ground stop. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). 

