Ground stop issued at Orlando airport after radar issue, FAA says

A ground stop was issued at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Thursday afternoon due to a radar issue, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) says.

What we know:

The ground stop for MCO was issued around 12:28 p.m. and lasted till about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The FAA says the ground stop was due to radar issues at the Central Florida Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON).

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared specifics when it comes to the radar issues. It's unclear how many passengers were affected by the ground stop.