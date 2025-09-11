Ground stop issued at Orlando airport after radar issue, FAA says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A ground stop was issued at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Thursday afternoon due to a radar issue, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) says.
What we know:
The ground stop for MCO was issued around 12:28 p.m. and lasted till about 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The FAA says the ground stop was due to radar issues at the Central Florida Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON).
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet shared specifics when it comes to the radar issues. It's unclear how many passengers were affected by the ground stop.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).