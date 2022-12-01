Grinchmas at Universal Studios Orlando: Everything to see, do, and eat

Unwrap a collection of festivities inspired by some of pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters during Universal Orlando’s yearly Christmas and holiday celebration and festivities.

The spirit of Grinchmas comes to life at Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the "Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular" – a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic starring the maven of mischief himself, the Grinch. You can also enjoy special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville as they prepare for their favorite holiday throughout Seuss Landing – and even meet the mean, green one himself, the Grinch, for photos.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter transforms to wonderlands for the Holidays, complete with festive décor throughout the iconic streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley that includes themed decorations, garlands and lights. You can also enjoy special holiday-themed performances from the Frog Choir in Hogsmeade and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley.

Fan-favorite characters from Despicable Me, Shrek and Madagascar – along with larger-than-life balloons, dozens of colorful holiday floats and hundreds of festive performers – fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Santa Claus also makes an appearance during the awe-inspiring parade – leading a picturesque finale that culminates with the lighting of the park’s dazzling 80-foot Christmas Tree.

The best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza Stage to fill the air with the sounds of the season during live performances on December 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2022.

Holiday food and drinks at Universal Orlando