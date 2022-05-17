Brush fire breaks out near Griffith Observatory, person of interest in custody

Crews have contained a brush fire that was previously classified as a "major emergency" burning near the iconic Griffith Observatory Tuesday.

According to the LAFD, the fire burned about 6 acres and was reported in the area of 2675 N. Nottingham Avenue, south of the observatory near the Boy Scout Trail.

A total of 92 firefighters responded to the scene and a person of interest was taken into police custody.

Officials said all active flames have been eliminated and forward progress has been stopped after one hour and twelve minutes.

There are no reported injuries.

The fire was being fueled by the terrain, drought, and light-to-medium winds, officials said. It has been about three weeks since Los Angeles has seen any measurable rain.

It is unknown what the person of interest's role was in Tuesday's fire investigation.

The Griffith Observatory was closed as part of its regular hours. It is open Friday through Sunday.

Park rangers were assisting by keeping hikers from entering nearby trails.

No homes were evacuated at this time.

FOX 11's Hailey Winslow spoke with one of the witnesses from the scene. The witness claims a man wearing a black shirt and a pair of black jeans while carrying a backpack was walking around the neighborhood near the fire. It is unknown if that man was the person of interest that authorities took into custody.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.