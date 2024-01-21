Green Bay Packers fan decks out Florida space with team memorabilia

Ryan Veraghen is thousands of miles from Lambeau Field. But he’s recreated his own little slice of Green Bay Packers heaven in Leesburg.

"It’s a lot of pride. But the main thing is that we can facilitate for everyone," Veraghen said.

This is called Lambeau Southeast.

We first brought you here in 2020.

But since then, it’s undergone some renovations.

"We had to go higher. Had to get more people in the room. Started getting out of occupancy so we went up. Built this upper terrace. We’ve basically doubled our seating," Veraghen said.

There are also new pyrotechnics.

But much of it has stayed the same – from the authentic turnstile when you enter Lambeau Southeast, to the walls decked out with Packers memorabilia.

Folks can’t get enough.

"It’s a lot of pride. The room is full of love. It’s just been special, and we never expected," Veraghen said.

Packers fans flock to Lambeau Southeast for the games, and keep coming back for the community.