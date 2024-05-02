State puts colleges on high alert ahead of upcoming graduation ceremonies

State Education leaders are directing public colleges and universities to do everything they can to ensure upcoming graduation ceremonies aren't disrupted.

In a memo sent to State University System Presidents this week, the Chancellor directed its schools to "take any steps necessary to ensure the safety of all attendees during the ceremony."

This includes the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University, Florida Polytechnic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, University of Central Florida, University of Florida, University of North Florida, University of South Florida, and the University of West Florida.

He emphasized that sentiment during Governor Ron DeSantis' recent stop in Hardee County.

"We don't allow the inmates to run the asylum. If you can't abide by the rules, we will show you the door and you'll be expelled," said Governor DeSantis.

At least 14 people have been arrested at protests this week at UF and USF, but no arrests were reported after a recent campus demonstration at UCF.

National demonstrations, including clashes at the University of Southern California, have resulted in arrests and the cancelation of the school's main commencement exercise.

"See what's going on with other universities," said Senada Wruble, mom of an upcoming graduate, "A lot of security and police here."

Wruble walked her daughter, Almedina Rezevcanin, through campus on Thursday. Rezecanin is set to graduate on Saturday.

"Excited more than anything," said Rezecanin, "Believe they'll be organized."

UCF has previously said students are allowed to demonstrate, but they must abide by school policies and state and federal laws.

UF and USF sent statements to FOX 35 News on Thursday, saying there is heightened campus security before graduation.

Link to memo: Final-Memo-Commencement-Ceremonies-PAF.pdf (flbog.edu)