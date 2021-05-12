Governor Ron DeSantis to visit Tarpon Springs restaurant

Florida’s governor will be making a stop at a waterfront restaurant in the Sponge Docks area of Tarpon Springs.

According to a news release from his office, Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill. Officials did not say what topic the governor may be discussing.

Last June, Rusty Bellies was one of several Pinellas County restaurants that closed after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The closure occurred after the state began its reopening plan during the pandemic.

Last week, DeSantis made two visits to the Bay Area. In St. Pete, he signed the anti-vaccine passport bill into law. While there, he also signed an executive order suspending all city and county governments’ COVID-19 orders.

In Temple Terrace, he stopped at the city’s fire department to announce he put $1,000 bonuses for all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs into Florida’s budget.