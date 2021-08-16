Gov. DeSantis, AdventHealth pushing monoclonal antibody treatment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and AdventHealth are trying to get the word out about monoclonal antibody treatments.

AdventHealth has been offering the infusion for months but says many people still don’t seem to know about it.

On Monday, the governor announced free monoclonal antibody treatments will be offered outside Camping World Stadium.

The portable treatment rooms outside Camping World Stadium will be offering Regeneron seven days a week and can serve up to 320 patients per day, free of charge.

No prescription is needed for the treatment at the state’s site.

Gov. DeSantis says the state surgeon general put in a standing order.

Studies show if monoclonal antibodies are administered within the first 10 days of contracting COVID-19, the treatment will dramatically decrease the chance of that patient having to be hospitalized.

"Particularly, if you’re high risk for COVID outcomes, elderly folks, immunocompromised, morbid obesity, diabetes, kidney problems, chronic heart or lung conditions. This is something if done early can really make a big difference," Gov. DeSantis said.

To schedule an appointment at Camping World Stadium, visit patientportalfl.com.

AdventHealth says infusion time is roughly 30 minutes.

To receive monoclonal antibodies at AdventHealth's facility, you will need a prescription.

"So, the idea of monoclonal antibodies is we block that protein. We, in fact, stop the virus from attaching to your cells, therefore they can’t reproduce and you keep the load very low. That’s the whole idea behind monoclonal antibodies," said Dr. Michael Cacciatore.