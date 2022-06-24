Gov. Ron DeSantis on Supreme Court abortion ruling: 'Prayers of millions have been answered'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the "prayers of millions upon millions of Americans" have been answered following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say.

The governor tweeted the following statement:

"The prayers of millions have been answered. For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people's role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts.

Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare."

Back in April, signed a 15-week abortion ban into Florida law. The law, which will take effect July 1, bans most abortions past the 15-week mark. An exception would be allowed for instances of a "fatal fetal abnormality." The law defines such abnormalities as "a terminal condition that, in reasonable medical judgment, regardless of the provision of life-saving medical treatment, is incompatible" with life outside the womb.

"We are here today to protect life. We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves," DeSantis said in April.

Other Florida leaders also weighed in on Friday with mixed opinions.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried released the following statement:

"This is a tragic day for women in America. The freedom to make our own choices about our lives, our bodies, and our healthcare is fundamental to our humanity. It’s absolutely devastating to have those rights taken away. It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision. Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe. It will have a catastrophic effect on women’s economic prospects and participation in the workforce. It has and will be disastrous for our mental health. It’s cruel and inhumane, and it’s the result of Republicans’ years-long war on women and our rights.

"In Florida, for now, we still have a provision in our state constitution that protects abortion rights – although that is in question as well. I promise that we will fight with everything we have to keep that from being overturned."

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted: "I am sick to my stomach. But we will keep fighting — my full statement and call to action is coming soon."

United States Senator Marco Rubio applauded the Supreme Court's ruling.

"Today the Supreme Court correctly returned the power to regulate abortion to the states," Rubio tweeted. "I will soon introduce a proposal to support mothers and their babies so that every child has a real opportunity to pursue the promise of America."

Florida Senator Rick Scott tweeted "Today #LifeWins!" following the ruling.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that "today’s Supreme Court ruling will put the health and safety of women making a deeply personal choice at risk."