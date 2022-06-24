Read US Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization: Roe v. Wade overturned

article

Read the U.S. Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , which overturns the landmark Roe V. Wade case.

The case below was argued in Dec. 1, 2021, and the 213-page opinion was issued June 24, 2022.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion.

Read the full opinion below.