Expand / Collapse search

Read US Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization: Roe v. Wade overturned

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:07AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health which was issued electronically is seen on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the 50-year-old R

Expand

Read the U.S. Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns the landmark Roe V. Wade case.

The case below was argued in Dec. 1, 2021, and the 213-page opinion was issued June 24, 2022.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion.

Related: Florida leaders weigh in on controversial Supreme Court decision

Read the full opinion below.