Gov. DeSantis signs bill that cracks down on squatters in Florida: ‘The squatter scam ends today’

Gov. Ron DeSantis says "squatting" is a scam that violates private property rights and signed a bill intended to help protect homeowners in Orlando on Wednesday.

According to a video Florida's governor posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), squatters commandeering homes have become an issue nationwide. However, he says the state will be putting an end to this scam.

"We are in the state of Florida ending this squatters scam once and for all. And momentarily I'll be signing HB 621, which will give the homeowner the ability to quickly and legally remove a squatter from a property and which will increase criminal penalties for squatting," shared DeSantis during Wednesday's press conference at the Orange County State Attorney's Office.

HB 621 will take effect on July 1, 2024. It creates a new way for property owners to remove squatters from their homes.

Homeowners can file a complaint and request that a sheriff’s officer remove an unauthorized person from residential properties.

"Sheriffs from across the state will be able to provide the adequate resources and support for victims of these crimes and homeowners to preserve their property," shared Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

DeSantis says the long-drawn-out process of removing a squatter will be shortened with the new legislation.

"What the squatters know is, even when they're in the wrong, it's a massive process many times before they can be evicted and a lot of times that process is very expensive," explained DeSantis.

Once officials verify ownership and deem the complainant eligible, the sheriff must remove the squatter.

According to the bill summary, "The property owner must pay the sheriff the civil eviction fee plus an hourly rate if a deputy must stand by and keep the peace while the unauthorized person is removed."

Anyone who was wrongfully removed from a home has a cause of action against the owner for three times the fair market rent, damages, costs, and attorney fees.

"We don't want the law to have the thumb on the scale in favor of people that are violating the law. We want the law to have the thumb on the scale and in favor of law-abiding property owners," said DeSantis.

HB 612 also creates three new crimes related to unlawfully occupying a dwelling or fraudulently advertising property for sale or lease.

