Gov. DeSantis signs bill blocking big tech 'censorship'

Governor DeSantis signed a bill that will give Floridians protection against big tech censorship, making Florida the first state to have a law like this.

"Floridians that are de-platformed will be able to sue big tech companies for violating this law and courts may award up to $100,000 for each proven claim," DeSantis said.

The Governor made this announcement from Miami on Monday.

MORE NEWS: Royal Caribbean submits test cruise plan to CDC for approval

He singled out social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter that have removed former President Donald Trump.

The law prohibits big tech companies from doing similar to Florida’s elected officials and could potentially fine them $250,000 dollars a day for censoring those who hold statewide office and $25,000 thousand a day for locals.

The Governor said this bill is about protecting freedom of speech.

MORE NEWS: Florida to end $300 weekly federal unemployment payments

"On major issues that deserve robust debate, Silicon Valley is acting as a council of censors," DeSantis said. "They cancel people. When mobs come after somebody, they pull them down. They shadow ban people which creates partisan echo chambers and, honestly, they are some of the major reasons this country is divided for doing what they’re doing."

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.