Gov. DeSantis says Florida will make major infrastructure improvements to Tampa Bay area highways

Some lane closures begin Monday night due to the ongoing Howard Frankland Bridge construction, but before that, Florida's governor made a stop near the site.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault held a press conference at the construction site where the new bridge is being built to discuss infrastructure improvements to the Tampa Bay area.

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature approved $2 billion in improvements to state highways and seaports. During Monday's press conference, DeSantis announced three projects from the Bay Area set to benefit from the funds: the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Westshore interchange, and the downtown Tampa interchange between I-275 and I-4.

DeSantis said the projects were of high value because of the region's "exploding" population growth. He pointed to the downtown Tampa interchange as an example, saying drivers experience significant backups between the two major highways no matter what time of the day it is.

"This interchange is a key chokepoint that's been identified as one of the most congested interchanges for freight movement in the country, and it's about time that we do something about it," the governor said.

As for the Howard Frankland Bridge construction, between Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17 there will be lane closures for southbound traffic from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to FDOT.

The $864-million project began in the fall of 2020 and is slated to be done in 2025. The new span will become the new southbound bridge, with four general-use lanes, four tolled express lanes, and a 12-foot-wide bike and pedestrian trail.

Eventually, the existing southbound lanes will be flipped northbound, and the original bridge from 1959 will be demolished.

It is the first vehicle bridge built across the bay in about 25 years.