Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties amid Tropical Depression 9
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that are in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9.
On Thursday the governor also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.
Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:
- Brevard
- Broward
- Charlotte
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lee
- Manatee
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Okeechobee
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- St. Lucie
Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
Tropical Depression 9 is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major Category 3 hurricane.
Currently the system is located east-southeast of Kingston Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.