Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties amid Tropical Depression 9

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that are in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9.

On Thursday the governor also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Currently the system is located east-southeast of Kingston Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.