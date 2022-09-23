Expand / Collapse search

Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties amid Tropical Depression 9

By FOX 35 News Staff
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that are in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. 

On Thursday the governor also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. 

Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Okeechobee
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • St. Lucie

Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders. 

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major Category 3 hurricane. 

Currently the system is located east-southeast of Kingston Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. 