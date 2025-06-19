Orlando to Paris direct flights returning after nearly a decade, Gov. DeSantis says

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced several major milestones that further strengthen Florida’s position as a global leader in international travel and aerospace innovation. After more than a decade, Air France is returning with the launch of a new nonstop, year-round Air France flight between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). DeSantis also shared that French aircraft manufacturer AURA AERO is opening its first U.S. facility at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park in Daytona Beach.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the return of direct flights between Orlando and Paris as part of his mission to further strengthen Florida’s position as a global leader in international travel and aerospace innovation.

New nonstop, year-round Air France flight

What we know:

DeSantis made the announcement on Wednesday at the Florida Business Seminar in Paris.

At the seminar, the governor highlighted the launch of a new nonstop, year-round Air France flight between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), marking the airline’s return to Orlando after more than a decade.

The new Air France service was made possible through a partnership between the State of Florida, VISIT FLORIDA, Experience Kissimmee, Visit Orlando and MCO.

The new direct connection gives European travelers greater access to Florida’s world-class theme parks, convention centers, beaches, and growing business and technology sectors, while also providing Floridians with seamless connections to more than 150 destinations through Charles de Gaulle.

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: A woman poses for a photo in front of Eiffel Tower as daily life continues in Paris, France on April 16, 2025.

Record-setting number of visitors

By the numbers:

In 2025, Florida welcomed 41.2 million visitors in the first quarter alone, leading the nation in both domestic and international travel.

In 2024, Florida welcomed a record-setting 143 million visitors — including nearly nine million overseas travelers.

Prior to the announcement, DeSantis said Orlando–Paris was the largest unserved U.S.–Europe market, with nearly 80,000 annual passengers flying between the two cities without nonstop service.

The service is projected to generate approximately $54 million in annual economic impact for Central Florida and support jobs across multiple industries.

AURA AERO opening first U.S. facility at Embry-Riddle

Dig deeper:

In Paris, DeSantis also announced significant new investment in Florida’s aerospace sector, with French aircraft manufacturer AURA AERO opening its first U.S. facility at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park in Daytona Beach.

The new 10,000-square-foot facility will serve as the U.S. delivery and support center for AURA AERO’s INTEGRAL R trainer aircraft, while also supporting upcoming flight testing for its all-electric INTEGRAL E model. The new facility is supported by an initial $3.4 million investment from Space Florida.

AURA AERO also announced plans for a major second phase: construction of a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Daytona Beach International Airport to produce its next-generation 19-seat hybrid-electric aircraft, ERA. This expansion is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and further position Florida at the forefront of aviation innovation.

Strengthening Florida's international ties

What they're saying:

"Florida’s freedom-first policies, strong economy and commitment to remaining open for business have made our state one of the most attractive destinations in the world," DeSantis said. "The return of direct flights between Orlando and Paris not only reflects strong demand from travelers but also creates new economic opportunities and strengthens Florida’s international ties."

"Today, we showcased the advantages of doing business in Florida to dozens of manufacturing and high-tech innovators who are looking to bring job creation to Florida," Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said. "Thanks to the governor’s leadership and the commitment of our 175 Florida delegates, we were able to show a broad array of attendees Florida's selling points: the nation’s No. 1 economy, No. 1 ranking in talent development, No. 1 postsecondary system, a persistent AAA credit rating, a low tax and low regulatory framework, and a collaborative public-private approach."

"Aura Aero’s expansion is a powerful signal of the momentum behind Florida’s advanced aerospace and electric mobility sectors," Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida, said. "This project reflects our commitment to innovation, expanding aerospace commerce and building a more connected future."

"The return of the Paris-Orlando nonstop service offers exciting possibilities not only for the business community, but also for tourism," Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said. "This flight will link two vibrant cultures and economies, building a stronger connection between Florida and France."

"Floridians are realizing true benefits due to Gov. DeSantis’ focus on expanding trade and tourism with our European partners," Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue said. "Today’s announcements are big wins for Floridians and will continue to support economic growth in the Central Florida region."

