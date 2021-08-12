GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin confirms Chris Cuomo's in-laws attended fundraiser

With his brother about to resign from the governorship in disgrace, Chris Cuomo's in-laws are lining up to support a GOP rival to win the next election to run the state.

Speaking on Good Day New York on Thursday morning, Rep. Lee Zeldin confirmed that the Greeven family attended a recent fundraising event for him.

"I give Chris Cuomo a whole lot of credit about this. He married into an amazing family," Zeldin said.

CUOMO LAMENTS 'POLITICS' AS HE RESIGNS

Rainer and Regina Greeven, Chris Cuomo’s father and mother-in-law, attended a fundraiser for the Long Island Republican who is looking to win the highest office in New York. Zeldin announced he was running in April.

In late 2020, Zeldin won reelection to a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represents New York's First Congressional District, which covers a large portion of Suffolk County.

"That's what Chris gets. He wants to marry a good conservative Republican New York family. They're going to be showing up at our fundraiser," Zeldin said.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (left, Governor's Press Office photo) and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (Invision/AP photo)

Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, was implicated in a scathing sexual harassment report as a confidant of Andrew Cuomo who was "regularly provided with confidential and often privileged information."

Andrew Cuomo announced this week that he would resign from the office.

CUOMO IMPEACHMENT PROBE MOVES AHEAD

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will fill out the remainder of his term. The Democrat announced on Thursday that she would run for a full term in the 2022 election.

CALLS TO RENAME BRIDGE CUOMO NAMED TO HONOR FATHER