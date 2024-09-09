Good Samaritan rescues man from sinking truck in Indian River Lagoon: 'God gave me the strength'

Two Good Samaritans are being hailed heroes for saving the life of a man who was drowning in Brevard County.

Ariana Ebert was driving to work when she saw a pickup truck in the Indian River Lagoon that had just run off the road. She jumped into action by leaping into the water to help the man who was sinking in his pickup truck.

"Pretty much in my mid-jump, I saw Gerald come out of the small back window of his truck, and with his arms and his and his head, just this arms and his head, and the truck went down and sunk with him in it," explained Ebert.

Another Good Samaritan, Don Cobb, was already in the water trying to help the man. The two of them worked to hold his head above water as they tried to get him out, but he was stuck.

"He was blue and purple. At that point, we had him about halfway out. But he was caught on his belt," said Ebert. "At one point, Don was like pray. We looked at each other and just thought this outcome was not going to be the best."

However, as they worked hard to keep the man afloat and tried to get him out, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene. A deputy jumped in the water and helped them get him out of the sinking truck.

"When the deputy got there, he was able to grab Gerald's head and hold it above water somewhat, and I just dove under the water and pulled with every ounce of strength I had left in myself," said Ariana.

The three brought the man to shore, where he was given CPR. He’s alive today because of their actions. Ebert brought flowers to the man’s hospital room on Sunday.

"It's definitely out of my nature to jump into any sort of body of water besides the pool," said Ebert. "All I can say is that I believe that God gave me the strength to overcome my fears that day because he needed to use me to save somebody's life."

The Good Samaritans are now being praised as heroes by the sheriff.

"I don't really necessarily think of myself as a hero. I just kind of feel like I did is what needed to be done at that point," said Ebert. "You don't have to know somebody to show kindness or to help them out in any way. Not even a life-threatening situation."

They are planning to host a fundraiser on October 13 at Cadillac Cove to help the man with medical bills.