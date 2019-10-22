Golfer Arnold Palmer to be honored with nationwide stamp

article

The United States Postal Service announced on Tuesday that they will recognize Arnold Palmer with a nationwide stamp.

They said that they are honoring Palmer because of his positive impact and compelling story, rising from humble beginnings to become a globally revered champion. They said that "with drive and charisma, he helped transform a game once seen as a pastime for the elite into a sport enjoyed by the masses.”

“To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor,” said Amy Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. “It’s something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it’s a wonderful way to preserve his legacy.”

The stamp reportedly features the James Drake’s action photograph of Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. Palmer's name is in the top left corner and the words “Forever” and “USA” are printed along the bottom left edge. Art Director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

MORE NEWS: Orlando ranked as the 2nd priciest city in Florida, new report says

The stamp will be equal in value to the current First Class Mail price, the United States Postal Service said.

The stamp is reportedly part of the United States Postal Service's 2020 stamp program.