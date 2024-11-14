Family mourns loss of woman killed in shooting on Brevard County road

A murderer is still on the run after killing a woman in West Melbourne.

Brevard County deputies found the body of Aniya Sheppard, 20, of Fort Pierce, on Nov. 4 at Eber Boulevard and Buddy Drive when someone saw "a dead body lying on the side of the road," according to authorities. The victim’s family is speaking out for the first time since she was tragically killed last week.

"We’re going to miss her," said Katina Sheppard, the victim’s mom.

Her daughter, taken too soon, left her mother in mourning. Katina says she’s trying to be strong for her other children during this difficult time.

Aniya Sheppard

"It’s not something that any parent is ready for," said Katina, holding back tears.

She’s still trying to process how her daughter Aniya is gone forever. She had just moved to Melbourne a month before she was found dead on the side of a road.

"It’s surprising for that area," said Tod Goodyear, a spokesman for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are still looking for leads and interviewing people.

"I’m hoping that once the investigation is complete, justice will be served," said Katina.

She is hoping for justice as she plans her daughter’s funeral. She’ll be laid to rest on Saturday afternoon in Fort Pierce.

Police investigate the deadly shooting of Aniya Sheppard, 20.

"I’ve gotten a lot of outpourings of love and affection and support from family and friends," she said. "Along with the prayers we’ve received here, I just hope they continue,"

If you have any information to help detectives, you can call Crimeline and leave an anonymous tip at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

You can also help the family with funeral expenses by donating to their GoFundMe.

