GoFundMe set up for family with special needs kids after house fire in St. Cloud

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a family with six adopted special needs children after a fire tore through their St. Cloud home early Saturday morning.

The children were safely rescued from the home on Alabama Ave. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A neighbor told FOX 35 News that he heard several loud explosions before seeing the fire across the street.

"Some people say you don't question God, but I'm trying to figure out because of special needs kids, why is this happening right here?"

The cause of the fire is unknown.

In an email to FOX 35 News, the Orlando Police Department says the family that lives at the home is related to one of their firefighters. According to the GoFundMe page, a woman named Gail lives at the home and takes care of the six special needs children who are all adopted.

Advertisement

"For those that don’t know, Bill passed away several years ago and Gail has maintained their home in order to continue caring for their adopted special needs children, many of them bedridden and requiring ventilators and other specialized medical equipment to survive."

Gail was reportedly in the hospital when the fire broke out. Now, she has no home for her children.

"As Gail heals and moves toward discharge from the hospital herself, her focus is on her children as it has been throughout her lifetime. This now comes with a heavy cost. With no house, no medical supplies or equipment, no food, and no medicine for her special needs children, the burden will be beyond what many of us may ever experience. This fund is intended to assist Gail in providing for her children in this desperate time of need."

Firefighters also responded to a second house fire just blocks away around the same time. The family inside that home were also evacuated safely.