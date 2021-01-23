Girl, 3, fell from window at home, died from cold, police say

article

A 3-year-old northwestern Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home, police said.

Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside, police said.

The home is in the Quad Cities area, which is located along the Illinois-Iowa state line. She was pronounced dead at a hospital and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia, The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reported.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson called the child’s death "absolutely tragic."

"It’s being investigated as nothing more than a tragic accident. She was a beautiful little girl," he said.

