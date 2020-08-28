Giant U.S. flag torn apart by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana

A United States flag was ripped in two after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm near the Louisiana-Texas border late on Wednesday, August 26.

The hurricane flattened buildings, brought severe flooding, caused major damage to roads and other infrastructure, and cut off water and power to communities.

Louisiana Govenor John Bel Edwards said at a press conference that at least four people had died in the storms, including a 14-year-old girl.

The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical depression as it moved inland on Thursday, August 27.