'Get out': Apparent hate symbol painted on Volusia County homeowner's garage; deputies looking for suspect

A homeowner in Ormond Beach awoke Wednesday to find an apparent hate symbol and the words "get out" spray-painted on his garage, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Now, deputies are looking for the person responsible.

The home is on John Anderson Drive, according to a post on the Volusia Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "This criminal mischief incident is believed to be prompted by the victim’s ethnic origin," the agency wrote.

The damage is estimated to be between $200 and $1,000, the post said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Volusia County as 386-804-9083. A reward of up to $5,000 is possible for successful tips sent in to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.