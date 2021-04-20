Company hiring full-time marijuana vaporizer tester, offering $42K salary

Calling all "herb" lovers.

Vaped.com, one of the largest global vaporizer websites, has a job opening for a full-time marijuana vaporizer tester."As our business grows, the founder no longer has time to do full reviews of every product. We need some help," according to the job description.

Each vaporizer sold on the website is tested and analyzed before being advertised on the website, the description continued.

For those who land the job, it won’t be as simple as testing the vaporizer and sending it back with a green checkmark. Testers will need to analyze the functionality of the product such as its size, vapor production and temperature.

Testers must also keep track of the product’s battery life and describe how to clean and maintain it.

New vaporizers must be tested and compared to similar ones in order for avid consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing.

Testers will also be allowed to give their own personal opinions about the products.

All of these factors must be compiled into a video with an accompanying write-up and photos of the vaporizer, according to the description.

The job pays $42,000 annually with three weeks of paid vacation.

Some benefits of a vaporizer tester for Vaped.com include getting paid to do something "you love," free vaporizers and equipment during employment, a $250-a-month expense account, remote work and flexible work hours.

"I need someone who is confident to take over reviews, someone who knows the difference between a Volcano and an Xmax Starry. Who understands what each customer is looking for. So if you are someone who is passionate about vaporizers and has the ability to create well-produced, helpful videos and write-ups on the vaporizers. I want to hear from you. I think it’s an amazing opportunity for somebody, and I look forward to us working together," said Christian Sculthorp, founder of Vaped.com.

Applications will be accepted through the end of April 2021. The company has already had over 100 applicants so far, according to an emailed statement.

To apply for this job, go to Vaped.com.