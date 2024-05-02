George W. Bush’s portraits of veterans are heading to Disney World

Stream FOX 35 News

Walt Disney World will host dozens of portraits of service members and veterans from the nation’s Painter-in-Chief.

The George W. Bush Institute will loan the 60 color portraits by the former U.S. president to the Florida theme park resort. Starting next month, the paintings of service members and veterans will be displayed for a year at Epcot’s American Adventure pavilion.

Accompanying each painting is a veteran biography written by the former president. The exhibit will also include information and resources created to support veterans and their families.

"My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service, and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our servicemembers and their families face when transitioning out of the military," said Ken Hersh, president and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center.