Florida congressman Maxwell Frost struggles to find housing in D.C. after campaign win

Recently elected Gen-Z Florida Democrat congressmen Maxwell Frost bought to light an issue he's facing as he transitions into congress — but also a problem many Americans have spent decades dealing with.

"Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee," said Congressman Frost on Twitter Thursday.

He goes on to say, "This ain't meant for people who don't already have money."

Frost further explained that he has bad credit after accumulating debt after running for congress for a year and a half. He said he didn't make enough money from Uber itself to pay for his living.

He also mentioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who reportedly went through similar circumstances back in 2018

"I also recognize that I'm speaking from a point of privilege cause in 2 years time, my credit will be okay because of my new salary that starts next year."

Frost goes on to say "We have to do better for the whole country."

Frost became the first Gen Z candidate to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives back in November after defeating Republican Calvin Wimbish.