Is Gatorland open after Hurricane Milton hits Florida?

Published  October 10, 2024 1:45pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
All animals at Gatorland are safe after Hurricane Milton swept through central Florida, according to a news release from the park.

The park plans to reopen Saturday.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing Thursday and are expected to continue into Friday, but the park says it did not sustain any significant damage.

When Gatorland reopens Saturday, it will kick off the first weekend of the Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event.

The park credits its "extensive preparedness plan" and a team of employees staying with the animals during the storm for keeping its animals safe.

Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando also closed ahead of Hurricane Milton. All plan to open on Friday. 