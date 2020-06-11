Gas station Buc-ee's hiring for Daytona Beach location, pay is between $14 and $15

article

Famous gas station chain Buc-ee's is starting to hire people for its first Florida location.

In September 2019, the Texas-based chain broke ground at the corner of Interstate 95 and LPGA Boulevard. They expect to open in early 2021.

The gas station and convenience store, which is praised for their food, clean bathrooms, and friendliness, will be a 50,000 square-foot travel center with 120 fueling positions and thousands of snack and food options, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

MORE NEWS: 'Amazon 4-star' store to open at The Mall at Millenia

"It's equal parts convenience store, fresh fruit deli and bakery, barbecue joint, sporting goods store, local boutique with the friendliest service," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously described it as.

The Governor and local leaders believe Buc-ee's will be a major boost for Volusia County. The company will hire 200 plus workers and pay them between $14 to $15 per hour. Full-time employees will be offered full benefits, 401k, and three weeks of vacation.

Advertisement

According to Buc-ee's website, they have already posted job listings for the Daytona Beach location. These positions even include manager roles like 'Food Service Manager,' 'Assistant General Manager,' and 'Merchandise/Gift Manager.'

MORE NEWS: Report: Cracker Barrel to test selling alcohol at select Florida locations

Buc-ee's has an extensive selection of sweet snacks, but folks love their brisket and beef jerky. Their Texas stores are said to bring in 100,000 customers a week, with many making it a destination amid their travels.

Buc-ee's gas stations are from Texas but have started expanding to other states, including Alabama and now Florida. The Daytona Beach store will be the chain's 40th location.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.