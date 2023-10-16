Why gas prices in Florida are lower right now – and why that might not last for long

Gas prices in Florida are at the lowest they've been in three months, but that might not last for long.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said gas prices in the Sunshine State have been on a downward trend for about a month. Drivers have seen the state average drop from $3.69 a gallon to $3.33 – and it's mostly due to falling oil prices.

"However, the downward trend could stall soon," Jenkins added. "Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago."

The U.S. price of crude oil Friday increased 6% more than the week before, but it was still well below the highs from the end of September, according to AAA. That increase can be attributed to G7's plans to provide financial aid to Ukraine by tightening sanctions against Russia.

Furthermore, the market is also "uneasy" about the conflict in Israel, AAA continued.

"On Sunday night, the price of oil was trending lower in overnight trading," Jenkins concluded.

Average gas prices in Orlando right now

As of Monday, the average price of gas in Orlando is $3.249. That's almost 18 cents cheaper than a week ago, and 41 cents cheaper than a month ago.

Where to find the cheapest gas in Orlando

