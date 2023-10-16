Florida man wins $4 million off Publix scratch-off ticket, says he'll 'get a place to live' first
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida man turned a $10 Publix trip into a more than $4 million payout – and he already has big plans for how he wants to spend his winnings.
Harrison Porter claimed a winning prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. The 46-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale purchased the ticket from Publix at 18341 Pine Boulevard in Pembroke Pines and chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,070,000.
This Publix location will get an $8,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Porter said he was still trying to process the lottery win, according to a press release, adding that it couldn't have come at a better time since he's been going through a rough patch.
"One of the first things I'm going to do is get a place to live," he told lottery officials.
The $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game offers more than 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes.