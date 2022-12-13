Florida gas prices fall ahead of busy holiday travel season

Gas prices are falling across the country as many people gear up for the busy holiday travel season.

In Central Florida, prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline are even lower than the national average. And according to gas and oil experts, prices at the pump are going to keep falling!

AAA reports about 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destination - so this is a great early Christmas gift. The state average has declined 41-cents a gallon since mid-November and AAA says it should get cheaper as we approach the holidays.

The state average as of Tuesday morning is $3.13. Many gas stations across Orlando are already selling gas for under $3 a gallon. The national average is $3.24.

MORE NEWS:

Severe storms possible in Central Florida this week before cold weather moves in

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

13 strangers rent van together, go viral after canceled flight leaves them stranded

Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan says he doesn’t expect a surge in demand for gas now that prices are more appealing. Why? He says most people have already made their holiday travel plans. Also, gas consumption is very different during the holiday season.

And for those who may be renting a car to travel this holiday season, not only are you seeing cheaper prices to fill up, car rentals are averaging about 19% cheaper this year.

To find the cheapest gas near you, check out FOX 35's Pump Patrol for a list of gas stations.