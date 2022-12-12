Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!

Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays.

Here's a city-by-city guide of homes to visit this season:

Orlando

June Family: Corrine Dr. and Osprey Ave., Orlando, FL

The McBride Family: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814

Drew Family: 2507 Holly Pine Cir., Orlando, FL 32820

Melbourne

Webb Family: 579 Sacre Coeur Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935

Oviedo

Cecchetti Family: 638 Britons Ct., Oviedo, FL

DeLand

Perfetto Family: 1115 Shady Oak Ln., DeLand, FL 32720

Palm Bay

Arnold Family: 1212 Cimarron Cir. NE, Palm Bay, FL

Clermont

Harkleroad Family: 10551 Versailles Rd.

FOX 35 News is looking to feature other holiday home displays and Christmas lights in Central Florida, so others can see it, too!

How to submit your home to FOX 35's ‘Let It Glow’ Holiday Lights map