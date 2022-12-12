Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!
Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays.
Here's a city-by-city guide of homes to visit this season:
Orlando
- June Family: Corrine Dr. and Osprey Ave., Orlando, FL
- The McBride Family: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814
- Drew Family: 2507 Holly Pine Cir., Orlando, FL 32820
Melbourne
- Webb Family: 579 Sacre Coeur Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935
Oviedo
- Cecchetti Family: 638 Britons Ct., Oviedo, FL
DeLand
- Perfetto Family: 1115 Shady Oak Ln., DeLand, FL 32720
Palm Bay
Arnold Family: 1212 Cimarron Cir. NE, Palm Bay, FL
Clermont
Harkleroad Family: 10551 Versailles Rd.
FOX 35 News is looking to feature other holiday home displays and Christmas lights in Central Florida, so others can see it, too!
How to submit your home to FOX 35's ‘Let It Glow’ Holiday Lights map
- Please email letitglow@fox.com and tell us about your home lights display (include photos and video, please!)
- In the email, include your name, phone number or email (that way we can connect!), home address, and tell us a little about your display
- Questions to answer: How many lights does your display have? How many inflatables or other decorations does it have? Are the lights synced to music? If so, when does the music start and end each night? Any other unique features? And how long have you been decorating your home for?