FWC outlines changes to 2021 Florida Python Challenge

While participants don't need to have a hunting license, there is a required online training course you must pass before being allowed to participate in the 2021 Florida Python Challenge.

The goal of the Florida Python Challenge is to empower people to take an active role in conserving the Florida Everglades through invasive species removal.

According to FWC, most Burmese pythons in Florida are between 6 to 10 feet long, but the largest can exceed 20 feet and weigh up to 200 pounds. As adults, they are larger than nearly all native snakes.

The snakes are descended from pets released into the Everglades starting five decades ago. Environmentalists say the invasive species is responsible for killing deer, alligators, and other important wildlife in the area. Their presence is causing lasting damage to the ecosystem.

The 2021 Florida Python Challenge begins on July 9 and runs through July 18. The entry fee is $25. Prizes up to $2,500 will be awarded by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

