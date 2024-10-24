FWC mobilizes efforts to recover displaced vessels after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida's boating community is dealing with the displacement of hundreds of vessels across the state.

To address the widespread impact, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has deployed 17 additional officers and three derelict vessel specialists to southwest Florida to assist in locating, identifying, and investigating displaced and damaged vessels.

"We understand the difficulties caused by the recent hurricanes," said Maj. Bill Holcomb, FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader. "Our officers and DV specialists are working diligently to identify displaced and damaged vessels statewide. We are dedicated to helping boat owners locate their vessels and ensuring the removal of any boats from state waters that threaten the environment, obstruct waterways, or were rendered derelict".

The FWC is urging the public to report vessels displaced by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton by calling 888-404-3922.

Boat owners are encouraged to hire salvage companies to safely recover their vessels to minimize environmental impact.

For those who have lost or sunken vessels, the FWC Boating and Waterways Section can be reached at 850-488-5600, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In cases where owners lack the resources to recover or repair their vessels, the FWC offers a waiver process that allows boaters to relinquish ownership of derelict boats. The process can be initiated by contacting the FWC for assistance.

Boat owners have 45 days to either remove their derelict vessels or bring them into a non-derelict condition. The FWC has prioritized the removal of these vessels to prevent further damage to Florida’s waterways.

For questions about waterway debris, residents can contact the Florida Debris Hotline at 850-366-6007.

Oil spills and hazardous material releases should be reported to the State Watch Office at 800-342-3557.

For more information, visit FloridaDebrisCleanup.com