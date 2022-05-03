FWC increases alligator hunting hours to 24 hours, adds airbows to approved kill methods

Permitted hunters in Florida will now be able to hunt alligators 24 hours a day during the state's 2022 alligator harvest program and use pre-charged airbows. The changes were approved at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's meeting in May.

The new rules increase hunting hours from 17 hours to 24 hours each day in most areas, according to a news release. FWC hopes it will allow hunters more flexibility when scheduling hunting trips. Some areas that have restricted access may continue to restrict hunting hours, though specifics were not listed.

By adding precharged pneumatic airbows to the list of legal kill methods, FWC said it would "assist hunters with mobility challenges and youth or smaller framed hunters who might have limited dexterity or strength." FWC noted that the arrows have to be connected to a restraining line for it to be considered a legal take.

The upcoming applications dates are:

