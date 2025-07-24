Hulk Hogan dies: The story behind his Orlando, Clearwater store, autograph signings

The Brief Legendary WWE icon Hulk Hogan died on Thursday. He was 71. Medics rushed to his home in Clearwater, Florida, near Tampa. Though born in Georgia, Hogan was raised in Florida and maintained deep ties to the state throughout his life and career, including opening Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater and Orlando. He rose to global fame during the "Hulkamania" era after rejoining WWE in 1983, becoming a six-time champion and headlining the first WrestleMania.



Legendary WWE star Hulk Hogan died Thursday morning in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was 71.

Clearwater Fire Rescue and first responders rushed to his home in Clearwater, Florida after receiving 911 calls about someone suffering a medical event. Hogan was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Some may not know that the WWE Hall of Fame lived in Florida for much of his life, even opening stores in Clearwater and Orlando – along International Drive – where people could purchase Hulk Hogan-inspired t-shirts, belts, and signed items.

Hulk Hogan dies: Clearwater Police Departmen press conference

Where did Hulk Hogan live? Was he from Florida?

The backstory:

Although Hogan was born in Georgia, he was raised in the Sunshine State.

Hogan was only one and a half years old when his family moved to Port Tampa, Florida. He spent his young life on the west coast attending Robinson High School, Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida, before later dropping out. He also allegedly spent a decade playing bass guitar in several Florida-based rock bands, according to media reports.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on December 08, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Hogan mentioned in his memoir that he also spent a year managing The Anchor Club in Cocoa Beach in the late 1970s before beginning his wrestling career with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now WWE, in 1979.

In 2012, Hogan purchased his home in Clearwater. However, it is said that he had multiple residences throughout the state.

Hulk Hogan's Beach Shop: A place for fans to gather

CLEARWATER, FL - OCTOBER 27: Hulk Hogan (C), holds 7-year-old Kylie Smith before cutting the ribbon at the grand opening of Hogans Beach Shop on October 27, 2012 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Tim Boyles/Getty Images) Expand

Local perspective:

Not far away from the world's largest McDonald's in Orlando sits a bright red and yellow building with a cartoon depiction of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan standing atop a grinning shark.

Inside, Hulk Hogan fans and wrestling fans will find an array of Hogan-inspired shirts, jackets, belts, cups, and mugs.

The very first store – Hulk Hogan's Beach Shop or Hulk Hogan's Wrestling Shop – opened in Cleawater, Florida, in September 2012. Five years later, in March 2017, he opened a second store on Orlando's I-Drive.

Over the years, Hogan has visited each store several times, offering a chance to meet with fans and do autograph signings.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CREDIT: Jordan Nash | The Nash Files

Hulk Hogan's wrestling career highlights

What we know:

Hulk Hogan began his professional wrestling career with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now WWE, in 1979 with a brief initial stint before returning in 1983—a move that launched him into superstardom.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan in wrestling togs, hanging on to the ropes in the ring as he eggs on his cheering fans while warming up before bout at the Miami Arena. (Photo by Acey Harper/Getty Images) Expand

His comeback marked the beginning of the "Hulkamania" era, a period defined by his charismatic persona, patriotic themes, and catchphrases like "Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?"

Hogan headlined the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985 and played a central role in the WWF’s rise to national prominence, becoming a six-time WWE Champion and one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history.

Hogan in politics

In recent years, Hogan also entered politics, tossing his support behind then-candidate Donald Trump. He made an appearance at last year's Republican National Convention, stumping for Trump in his iconic WWE-style theatrics.

President Trump remembered Hogan on Thursday in a post on Truth Social.

"We lost a great friend today, the "Hulkster." Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"