Furry or feathered: Ovideo firefighters take on role as animal rescuers

Firefighters with the Oviedo Fire Department know a thing or two about how to knock out some fierce flames, but these heroes occasionally have to take on a different role. Such was the case on Thursday when OFD was called in to perform a couple of animal rescues.

The first rescue was of a hawk that became stuck in an alcove window at Evans Elementary School off Chapman Road. Seminole County Public Schools called to see if Oviedo firefighters could help. Station 46 responded, and a firefighter was able to bring the bird down safely.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Oviedo firefighters performed two animal rescues on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, including a hawk that became stuck in an alcove and a kitten that had to be pulled from the engine of a Lexus. [Credit: City of Oviedo]

"The hawk struggled and managed to fly off on its own uninjured," a city spokesperson said. "The bird was not in any distress."

A second animal rescue call happened along Alafaya Trail where a kitten was spotted in the roadway. Oviedo Police responded to help, but when officers arrived, the kitten got scared and ran into a parking lot, and hid in the engine bay of a Lexus that was parked at the business. Firefighters arrived to free the little feline.

"Thankfully, the car was not running. Firefighters removed the wheel and rescued the kitten safely," a city spokesperson said. "No injuries to the kitten either."

Just another day in the life of an Oviedo firefighter.