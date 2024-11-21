Fugitive with extensive criminal record arrested in Daytona Beach Sunday

article

A joint operation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) led to the arrest of a fugitive career criminal on Sunday.

Michael Underwood, 37, was apprehended by DBPD’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team in Daytona Beach.

Underwood was wanted in Flagler County on charges of possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The operation, led by FCSO’s Problem Area Crime Enforcement team, used investigative tactics to track Underwood’s location.

Once it was determined he was outside Flagler County, the DBPD was contacted to assist with the arrest.

Underwood was taken into custody and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he is being held without bond.

His criminal record includes 67 charges, with 25 felony arrests and 10 convictions and his prior offenses include narcotics-related charges, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion, reckless driving, and fleeing law enforcement.

"If you have an active warrant in Flagler County, you can’t hide. We’ll find you no matter where you are," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Sheriff Staly also thanked the Daytona Beach Police Department for their help in arresting Underwood.

