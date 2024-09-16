Frustrated homeowners bring flooding concerns to Edgewater city leaders

Edgewater homeowners are voicing concerns over ongoing flooding that has plagued the area since Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

"I go into panic mode," said Kimberly Penny, a resident. "I’m watching the wall sockets to see if there’s water coming in, and I can’t sleep."

Penny’s home has been severely impacted by flooding, leading to a dramatic rescue when police had to use jet skis to evacuate her family.

"They couldn’t even find our door handle to get in the front door," Penny recalled.

The situation is especially dire for Penny, whose daughter suffers from a terminal illness, Sanfilippo syndrome.

"We have machines we have to pack up. We have to think about all her medications and her diaper. There’s a lot to think about," she said.

Lisa Delaney, Penny’s neighbor, shares similar frustrations. Although her property is on slightly higher ground, she remains concerned for those around her.

"It’s pretty scary waking up at 4:30 in the morning, looking out the front window just to see what’s going on," Delaney said. "I’m more worried for my neighbors than I am for myself."

Both women and others in the community call on city officials to take action and implement changes before another storm strikes.

"I think this street, along with plenty of others around here, we’re going to get hit again," Delaney warned.

