Frost Advisory issued for North Central Florida

A Frost Advisory has been issued for inland areas of North Central Florida for Friday night into Saturday morning.

The stormy skies are gone and now Central Florida can look forward to some gorgeous weather this weekend filled with cooler temperatures and loads of sunshine. It will feel quite chilly after our recent run of warmer temperatures, so bundle up if you're heading out early Saturday morning.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 30s across area tonight. Saturated grounds from widespread rainfall Thursday night will allow widespread frost to develop. Make sure to protect sensitive vegetation.

After some severe weather warnings being issued, the storms rolled out of Central Florida early Friday, leaving behind some downed trees and residents without power. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Osceola County but was expired about 10 minutes later. All watches and warnings were lifted around 2:30 a.m.